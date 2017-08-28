A front page story in The Times has prompted disbelief and outrage directed both at the subject discussed as well as the article itself.

It details the case of a “white Christian girl” who was “forced to live with a niqab-wearing foster carer in a home where she was allegedly encouraged to learn Arabic”.

Tomorrow's front page: Christian child forced into Muslim foster care #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/mi2fl6rEGS — The Times of London (@thetimes) August 27, 2017

The five-year-old is alleged to have been forbidden from eating bacon and was also made to remove a necklace of a Christian cross.

The case occurred in the “scandal-ridden borough of Tower Hamlets” in East London.

Unsurprisingly the story stoked outrage and has been described as “horrifying” and even “child abuse” and “endangering the girl’s soul”.

I have applied to be a foster mum for devout Muslim child. I intend to show him how to party like a 'white slag'. pic.twitter.com/yEw0VferjV — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) August 28, 2017

This is both child abuse and a series of acts of treason against the British people.#Marr #bbcsphttps://t.co/mBxcT2t5hy via @telegraphnews — Ian Millard (@ianrmillard) August 28, 2017

But a more nuanced debate has also arisen accusing The Times of stoking division over highlighting the pressures on UK foster care.

I know it's Bank Holiday but I keep thinking about this headline. It suggests its inappropriate for Muslims to be foster carers pic.twitter.com/hfSA7Z9dYy — Aisha S Gani (@aishagani) August 28, 2017

of the foster care system. Yes it is an imperfect system, but in the absence of anything better surely the discussion should be about... — Esmat J (@Esmat_J) August 28, 2017

(caring for children from all faiths & backgrounds) for 25+ years I can attest first hand to the dedication, commitment and struggles... — Esmat J (@Esmat_J) August 28, 2017

the pressures on local authorities, the increase of children in care, and how to promote families of all backgrounds to step up to be carers — Esmat J (@Esmat_J) August 28, 2017

Others simply suggested the wording of the piece left a lot to be desired.

"White" "Christian" "taken" 'forced" "niqab wearer" just listen to yourself. — David Wells (@dagwells) August 28, 2017

This is bizarre. "Allegedly encouraged to learn Arabic". You'd never hear of a child "allegedly encouraged" to learn French. pic.twitter.com/Hf3BmeQHTL — Louise Ridley (@LouiseRidley) August 28, 2017

The article in The Times does briefly address the pressures the foster care system is under towards the end where it says:

In some areas of the country, a longstanding shortage of foster carers from ethnic-minority backgrounds frequently leads to non-white children being, of necessity, placed with white British foster parents. It is far less common for the reverse to take place.

A Muslim family integrating into British society offering a temporary home for a child . How very dare they. @thetimes you're hateful — SianC (@misicor) August 28, 2017

It does not detail why the girl was separated from her family in the first place but does stress that the “foster placements were made, against the wishes of the girl’s family”.

Let me get that for you.... "Muslim family fosters child who had to be protected from her own 'Christian' family"?? You're welcome! — Cormac Ryan (@cormac114) August 28, 2017

Foster carers are unsung heroes & this headline, front page & intrusive photo are abhorrent. Esp with no context other than 'Muslim is bad' — jack monroe ❄ (@BootstrapCook) August 27, 2017

The @thetimes FP reads like a UKIP/BNP scare story. Only serves to generate hatred and perpetuate crude stereotypes of Muslim foster carers pic.twitter.com/GJbhN8WS95 — Kelly Turner (@KellyTurner99) August 27, 2017

Tower Hamlets in East London, has the biggest Muslim population of any London borough - only 31% of people are “white British”.

An annual resident’s survey found a generally rosy impression of relations in the area with 92% of respondents saying they “feel their local area is a place where people from different backgrounds get on well together”.

A spokesperson for Tower Hamlets council said: “We are unable to comment on individual cases or those that are subject to court proceedings.

“Tower Hamlets Council’s fostering service provides a loving and stable home for hundreds of children every year, and in every case, we give absolute consideration to our children’s background and to their cultural identity.