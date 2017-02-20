Parents in Germany have been warned to destroy “My Friend Cayla” dolls, but the UK distributor of the toy has told British mums and dads not to worry.

On Friday 20 February, the BBC reported an official watchdog in Germany had told parents the doll’s smart technology can “reveal personal data”.

The doll operates with bluetooth and can interact with children through having “conversations” and asking up to 3,000 questions.

The warning was issued by the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur), who said hackers can use a bluetooth device embedded in the toy to listen and talk to the child playing with it.