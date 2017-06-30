‘Naked Attraction’ returned to our screens on Thursday (29 June), and won a surprising amount of praise for portraying transgender contestants for the first time.

Last year, despite being critically panned, viewers tuned in to the first series of the Channel 4 dating show in their droves.

The premise, for those who haven’t yet figured it out, sees one hopeful choosing from a line-up of prospective dates, dismissing them one by one as more of their totally naked body is revealed.

But while the first series was repeatedly dismissed as being sensationalist, the second series opener was actually championed by many viewers for tackling an important subject.