All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • TECH
    24/04/2017 12:29 BST | Updated 24/04/2017 12:49 BST

    Naked Mole-Rats Can Survive Without Oxygen For Nearly 20 Minutes

    The rodents are even stranger than we first thought.

    With a wrinkly, hairless body and four protruding teeth, the naked mole-rat is one of the planet’s most peculiar-looking creatures.

    But its oddness is more than skin-deep; the cold-blooded mammal also boasts an arsenal of evolutionary quirks.

    It rarely gets cancer, is immune to several types of pain and lives decades longer than other rodents. 

    And now scientists have uncovered its strangest genetic trait yet – it can survive without oxygen for up to 18 minutes.

    According to a groundbreaking study, the subterranean creatures effectively turn into plants when they are deprived of air.

    Thomas Park/UIC

    They slow down, their heart and breathing rates drop and their metabolism switches so that brain cells start burning fructose, which can produce energy without oxygen, rather than glucose.

    The astonishing transformation relies on a metabolic pathway previously thought to be exclusively found in plants.

    “The naked mole-rat has simply rearranged some basic building-blocks of metabolism to make it super-tolerant to ,” said Thomas Park, a professor of biological science at the University of Illinois, Chicago.

    While the rodents can survive without any oxygen for 18 minutes, they can also live for five hours at oxygen levels low enough to kill humans within minutes.

    Related...

    The rodents are also protected from another lethal low-oxygen condition – a buildup of fluid in the lungs known as pulmonary edema.

    The adaptations mean hundreds of the rodents can live together in unventilated tunnels where oxygen is in short supply and high demand.

    The researchers now hope the discovery could pave the way for treatments for patients suffering from oxygen deprivation during heart attacks and strokes.

    MORE:scienceUniversity of Illinois at Chicago

    Conversations