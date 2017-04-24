With a wrinkly, hairless body and four protruding teeth, the naked mole-rat is one of the planet’s most peculiar-looking creatures.

But its oddness is more than skin-deep; the cold-blooded mammal also boasts an arsenal of evolutionary quirks.

It rarely gets cancer, is immune to several types of pain and lives decades longer than other rodents.

And now scientists have uncovered its strangest genetic trait yet – it can survive without oxygen for up to 18 minutes.

According to a groundbreaking study, the subterranean creatures effectively turn into plants when they are deprived of air.