NARS has just released its best-selling ‘Orgasm’ blusher in liquid form and Oscar-winner Emma Stone is already a fan.
First released as a powder in 1999, the peach-pink blusher has become a cult classic and now it’s available in a dewy bottled form.
Loved by many a celebrity, such as Kim Kardashian, the compact blusher has been flying off the shelves for the past 20 years.
Over the years, the iconic blush has also been given a multi-faceted makeover in the form of a sparkling shade, the aptly titled ‘Super Orgasm’, along with lip glosses and illuminators.
The new bottled form will be available to buy from 15 May.
Stone’s makeup artist Rachel Goodwin revealed that the actress had had a sneak preview of the new formula when she posted a photo featuring the blush on Instagram on the night of the Oscars on 26 February:
“You want to know the secret weapons behind my Oscar nominee’s glowing skin?” Goodwin wrote on Instagram.
Well, if it’s good enough for Emma...