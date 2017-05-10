NARS has just released its best-selling ‘Orgasm’ blusher in liquid form and Oscar-winner Emma Stone is already a fan.

First released as a powder in 1999, the peach-pink blusher has become a cult classic and now it’s available in a dewy bottled form.

Loved by many a celebrity, such as Kim Kardashian, the compact blusher has been flying off the shelves for the past 20 years.