NASA Has Discovered How Mars Was Transformed Into A Barren Desert

Billions of years ago, Mars was awash with water and cloaked in an abundant atmosphere. It might even have supported life.

But over time, the Red Planet was transformed into a barren desert as its atmosphere was gradually stripped away.

Now scientists think they know why.

A new study suggests that solar wind – a stream of charged particles from the sun – and solar radiation are to blame for the erosion of Mars’s atmosphere.

“We’ve determined that most of the gas ever present in the Mars atmosphere has been lost to space,” said Bruce Jakosky, principal investigator for MAVEN and a professor at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics.

“The team made this determination from the latest result, which reveals that about 65 percent of the argon that was ever in the atmosphere has been lost to space.”