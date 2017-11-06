Natasha Bedingfield Reveals The Sex Of Her Baby In The Coolest Way

Natasha Bedingfield has revealed the sex of her first child in her brand new music video to ‘Hey Baby’, her latest single.
With the words “BABY BOY” appearing behind her in bold white letters as she showed off her baby bump, the announcement was hard to miss.
The ‘I Wanna Have Your Babies’ singer announced that she was going to be a mum on Instagram last month.
After finding success as a musician on both sides of the Atlantic, Bedingfield is all about motherhood as the next stage in her life. In an interview with The Sun, she said: “I’m so excited to embrace this huge life change.”
Even the lyrics for “Hey Baby” are centred around her exciting news, such as “hey boy, what you gonna be when you grow up?”.
Exciting times.