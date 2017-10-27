A member of a banned neo-Nazi terror group is due in court today over an alleged plot to murder Labour MP Rosie Cooper. Christopher Lythgoe - reported to be a leader of the extreme right-wing organisation National Action - was charged yesterday with encouragement to commit murder in relation to the West Lancashire MP. The 31-year-old from Warrington will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court this morning accused of the offence, as well as a separate charge of belonging to a proscribed group, the Press Association reported.

PA Wire/PA Images Labour MP Rosie Cooper was the target of an alleged murder plot

Five other men will also appear in court after being charged with being members of National Action, which became the first extreme right-wing group to be banned under terrorism laws in December 2016. Under the proscription, being a part of the group or inviting support for the organisation is a criminal offence which can be punished with up to 10 years in prison. The group of accused men includes a 22-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, who is also charged with making threats to kill and intending to commit acts of terrorism. According to The Times, prosecutors will allege that the younger man sought and received permission from Lythgoe to carry out an attack.

Cooper, who was first elected as an MP in 2005, said: “I would like to thank everyone involved in this case, especially the counter-terrorism police, for keeping me, my staff and the public safe. “There remains an ongoing criminal investigation so it would not be appropriate for me to comment further.” A number of Labour MPs have come out in solidarity with Cooper, with David Lammy saying he would “happily stand up to the neo-Nazi scum” with his colleague:

Sorry you had to go through this @rosie4westlancs. Solidarity - I'll happily stand up to the Neo Nazi scum with you https://t.co/x7v9AWMDAv — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) October 26, 2017

The news about Rosie Cooper is simply awful. Standing in solidarity with her and all trying to maintain our democracy — Jess Phillips (@jessphillips) October 26, 2017

Solidarity & love with @rosie4westlancs & echo Rosie's thanks to police https://t.co/4TkexBGo0G — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) October 26, 2017

Horrible news. Big hug to Rosie.National Action 'head' charged over alleged plot to murder MP Rosie Cooper -Sky News https://t.co/Nc0Bp3iTKU — Mary Creagh (@MaryCreaghMP) October 26, 2017