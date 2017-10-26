The head of a neo-Nazi terror group has been charged with encouragement to commit murder relating to Labour MP Rosie Cooper. Christopher Lythgoe, was arrested as part of a probe into banned extreme right-wing group National Action, Greater Manchester Police said.

In a statement to HuffPost UK, Cooper, who is MP for West Lancashire, said: “I would like to thank everyone involved in this case, especially the counter-terrorism police for keeping me, my staff and the public safe. “There remains an ongoing criminal investigation so it would not be appropriate for me to comment further.”

Cooper was elected in 2005 and in 2007 was Parliamentary Private Secretary for Health Minister Ben Bradshaw. During her first term in Parliament she served on the Justice, Northern Ireland and North West select committees. Lythgoe, of Greymist Avenue, Woolston, Garron Helm of Gladstone Road, Seaforth, Matthew Hankinson of Market Street, Newton-Le-Willows, Andrew Clark of Marsh House Lane, Paddington and Michal Trubini of Dutton Court, Warrington, were also charged with belonging to a proscribed organisation contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000. A further man aged 22 - who cannot be named for legal reasons - was charged with the same offence as well as the intention of committing acts of terrorism contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and threats to kill.

National Action