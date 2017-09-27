Eleven men have been arrested as part of an investigation into banned far right group National Action.

Eleven properties are being searched, police said, adding one of those arrested was “produced from prison”. The arrests were made across England and Wales, Greater Manchester Police said.

Their alleged offences include funding terrorism, preparing a terrorist act, membership of a proscribed organisation and possesion of extremist material.

It follows the arrest earlier this month of four suspected members of the group who included serving members of the Armed Forces.

National Action was proscribed in the UK in December 2016, the first far right group to be banned since the Second World War.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd banned it, making membership a crime, after it lauded Thomas Mair, the murderer of MP Jo Cox.