Eleven men have been arrested as part of an investigation into banned far right group National Action.
Eleven properties are being searched, police said, adding one of those arrested was “produced from prison”. The arrests were made across England and Wales, Greater Manchester Police said.
Their alleged offences include funding terrorism, preparing a terrorist act, membership of a proscribed organisation and possesion of extremist material.
It follows the arrest earlier this month of four suspected members of the group who included serving members of the Armed Forces.
National Action was proscribed in the UK in December 2016, the first far right group to be banned since the Second World War.
Home Secretary Amber Rudd banned it, making membership a crime, after it lauded Thomas Mair, the murderer of MP Jo Cox.
The arrested men are from north west England, South Wales, West Yorkshire and Wiltshire.
Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, who is responsible for counter terrorism policing for the North West, said: “We are committed to taking positive action such as this to remove those connected to organisations, such as National Action, from our communities.
“Individuals involved in proscribed organisations who support extremist ideologies bring damaging consequences to local communities but with the help of the public and our partners, we will do everything we can do bring these people to justice.”
Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu for The Metropolitan Police, said: “Investigations relating to alleged extreme right wing activity are pursued with the same level or resource and vigour as other ideologies, in order to bring suspected offenders before the courts.”
The arrests in full:
-
A 24-year-old man from Seaforth on suspicion of Preparation Of A Terrorist Act (Section 5 of the TACT 2006), Funding Terrorism (s15 TACT 2006) and Membership Of A Proscribed Organisation (s11 TACT 2006);
-
A 23-year-old man from Newton-le-Willows on suspicion of Preparation Of A Terrorist Act (s5 TACT 2006), Funding Terrorism (s15 TACT 2006) and Membership Of A Proscribed Organisation (s11 TACT 2006);
-
A 33-year-old man from Prescott on suspicion of Preparation Of A Terrorist Act (s5 TACT 2006), Funding Terrorism (s15 TACT 2006) and Membership Of A Proscribed Organisation (s11 TACT 2006);
-
A 31-year-old man from Warrington on suspicion of Preparation Of A Terrorist Act (s5 TACT 2006), Funding Terrorism (s15 TACT 2006) and Membership Of A Proscribed Organisation (s11 TACT 2006);
-
A 35-year-old man from Warrington on suspicion of Preparation Of A Terrorist Act (s5 TACT 2006), Funding Terrorism (s15 TACT 2006) and Membership Of A Proscribed Organisation (s11 TACT 2006);
-
A 22-year-old man from Lancashire has been produced from prison for police interview on suspicion of Preparation Of A Terrorist Act (s5 TACT 2006) and Membership Of A Proscribed Organisation (s11 TACT 2006);
-
A 28-year-old man from Swansea (South Wales) on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation under Section 11 of the Terrorism Act and under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act, possession of terrorism material/documents
-
A 23-year-old man from Sowerby Bridge (West Yorkshire) on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation under Section 11 of the Terrorism Act
-
A 23-year-old man from Swansea (South Wales) on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation under Section 11 of the Terrorism Act
-
A 26-year-old man from Leeds (West Yorkshire) on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation under Section 11 of the Terrorism Act
-
A 30-year-old man from Wiltshire on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation under Section 11 of the Terrorism Act