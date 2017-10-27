YouTube has been condemned for continuing to host propaganda for neo-Nazi group National Action, as an alleged leader stands accused of being part of a plot to murder a Labour MP.

The group was banned in December 2016 - making membership a crime - and Christopher Lythgoe appeared in court on Friday charged with encouragement to commit murder. The alleged target was MP Rosie Cooper.

As parliament reacted with shock, Labour’s Yvette Cooper, who chairs the Home Affairs Select Committee, said a propaganda video for the group was still on YouTube despite her pleas for it to come down.

It has been on the site since at least January, though Yvette Cooper flagged it when she met the company’s chief executive in July.

The clip is entitled “Heil Victory!” and features footage of a speech given during a November 2016 march in Darlington, in which the speaker urges white people to “take up the struggle or risk being condemned to history as a traitor to your nation and your race”.

He is addressing a crowd who carry large black National Action flags. People performs Nazi salutes at the end.