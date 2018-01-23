Wilnelia, who lost her husband in August last year , was met with a round of applause as she made her way on stage, before presenting the accolade with the help of Dermot O’Leary.

The National Television Awards paid tribute to Sir Bruce Forsyth on Tuesday (23 January) night, with a special award presented by his Wilnelia.

“I wish I wouldn’t have to be standing here this evening, in front of all of you,” she said. “But I’m so proud and honoured that this special award is named after my darling, Bruce.

“He would have loved it because show business was his life and I also know if he was here this evening, he’d be saying , ‘It’s nice to see you, to see you…’”

And of course, the audience finished the late presenter’s iconic line.

Ant and Dec won the inaugural Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award and dedicated the win to the former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ host.

“It’s an honour to pick this up,” Ant said. “We started filming again for the new series of ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ today and we also filmed a little tribute to Brucie.”