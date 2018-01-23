All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    23/01/2018 20:48 GMT

    NTAs Pay Tribute To Bruce Forsyth With Award Presented By His Wife, Wilnelia

    Tess Daly was seen getting emotional in the audience.

    The National Television Awards paid tribute to Sir Bruce Forsyth on Tuesday (23 January) night, with a special award presented by his Wilnelia.

    Wilnelia, who lost her husband in August last year, was met with a round of applause as she made her way on stage, before presenting the accolade with the help of Dermot O’Leary. 

    ITV
    Wilnelia

    “I wish I wouldn’t have to be standing here this evening, in front of all of you,” she said. “But I’m so proud and honoured that this special award is named after my darling, Bruce.

    “He would have loved it because show business was his life and I also know if he was here this evening, he’d be saying , ‘It’s nice to see you, to see you…’”

    And of course, the audience finished the late presenter’s iconic line. 

    Ant and Dec won the inaugural Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award and dedicated the win to the former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ host. 

    “It’s an honour to pick this up,” Ant said. “We started filming again for the new series of ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ today and we also filmed a little tribute to Brucie.”

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Wilnelia, Bruce and Tess Daly at the 2011 NTAs, here he received a Special Recognition Award 

    “We performed with him on this very stage a few years ago, at the NTAs,” Dec added. “And it’s no exaggeration to say it was a highlight of our careers.

    “This one’s for you, Brucie.”

    The award was Ant and Dec’s second win of the night, as they also picked up the Best Challenge Show prize for ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’. 

    Other winners on the night included Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon and ‘Doctor Foster’. 

    See the full list of winners here

    MORE:uktv uk celebrity awards seasonbruce forsythntasAnt & Dec

    Conversations