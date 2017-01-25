As is now tradition, Ant and Dec have led the winners at this year’s National Television Awards.
The Geordie duo scooped a triple win at Wednesday (25 January) night’s ceremony, including the award for Best Presenter for the 16th consecutive year.
‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ won Best Challenge Show, while ‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’ was crowned Best Entertainment Show.
Elsewhere, there was a soap shocker as ‘Emmerdale’ won Best Soap for the first time ever, beating ‘EastEnders’ and ‘Coronation Street’.
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield also look poised to make a hungover appearance on Thursday’s ‘This Morning’, after it was awarded Best Live Magazine Show.
There was also an emotional moment during the ceremony when The Great British Bake Off’s Mary Berry had a heartwarming reaction to her Best TV judge win.
Graham Norton was also handed a Special Recognition Award, which he joked he was the only way he could ever win an NTA over Ant and Dec.
Check out the full list of gongs handed out below, with winners highlighted in bold:
Entertainment Programme
‘Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’
’Celebrity Juice’
’The Graham Norton Show’
’The Last Leg’
Drama
‘Casualty’
’Cold Feet’
’Game Of Thrones’
’Happy Valley’
’The Night Manager’
Factual Entertainment
‘DIY SOS: The Big Build’
’Gogglebox’
’Making A Murderer’
’Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs’
’Tattoo Fixers’
Serial Drama Performance
Danny Miller (’Emmerdale’)
Jack P Shepherd (’Coronation Street’)
Lacey Turner (’EastEnders’)
Natalie J Robb (’Emmerdale’)
Comedy
‘Benidorm’
’Mrs Brown’s Boys’
’Orange Is The New Black’
’The Big Bang Theory’
TV Judge
David Walliams
Len Goodman
Mary Berry
Nicole Scherzinger
Simon Cowell
Daytime
‘Come Dine With Me’
’Pointless’
’The Chase’
’The Jeremy Kyle Show’
Period Drama
‘Call The Midwife’
’Peaky Blinders’
’Poldark’
’Stranger Things’
’Victoria’
Live Magazine Show
‘BBC Breakfast’
’Loose Women’
’Sunday Brunch’
’The One Show’
’This Morning’
Newcomer
Duncan James (’Hollyoaks’)
Faye Brookes (’Coronation Street’)
Lloyd Everitt (’Casualty’)
Tilly Keeper (’EastEnders’)
TV Presenter
Ant and Dec
Gary Lineker
James Corden
Mel and Sue
Rylan Clark-Neal
Drama Performance
Cillian Murphy (’Peaky Blinders’)
Jenna Coleman (’Victoria’)
Sarah Lancashire (’Happy Valley’)
Tom Hiddleston (’The Night Manager’)
Challenge Show
‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’
’Love Island’
’MasterChef’
’The Apprentice’
’The Great British Bake Off’
Serial Drama
‘Coronation Street’
’EastEnders’
’Emmerdale’
’Hollyoaks’
Talent Show
‘Britain’s Got Talent’
’Strictly Come Dancing’
’The X Factor’
Special Recognition
Graham Norton