All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    25/01/2017 15:52 GMT | Updated 26/01/2017 09:10 GMT

    NTAs Winners 2017: Ant And Dec Lead With Three Gongs, Plus Full List Of National Television Awards Handed Out

    'Emmerdale' also scooped a shock win.

    As is now tradition, Ant and Dec have led the winners at this year’s National Television Awards.

    The Geordie duo scooped a triple win at Wednesday (25 January) night’s ceremony, including the award for Best Presenter for the 16th consecutive year.

    ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ won Best Challenge Show, while ‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’ was crowned Best Entertainment Show.  

    ITV

    Elsewhere, there was a soap shocker as ‘Emmerdale’ won Best Soap for the first time ever, beating ‘EastEnders’ and ‘Coronation Street’

    Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield also look poised to make a hungover appearance on Thursday’s ‘This Morning’, after it was awarded Best Live Magazine Show. 

    There was also an emotional moment during the ceremony when The Great British Bake Off’s Mary Berry had a heartwarming reaction to her Best TV judge win

    Graham Norton was also handed a Special Recognition Award, which he joked he was the only way he could ever win an NTA over Ant and Dec.

    Check out the full list of gongs handed out below, with winners highlighted in bold: 

    Entertainment Programme

    ‘Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’
    ’Celebrity Juice’
    ’The Graham Norton Show’
    ’The Last Leg’

    Drama

    ‘Casualty’
    ’Cold Feet’
    ’Game Of Thrones’
    ’Happy Valley’
    ’The Night Manager’

    ITV

    Factual Entertainment

    ‘DIY SOS: The Big Build’
    ’Gogglebox’
    ’Making A Murderer’
    ’Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs’
    ’Tattoo Fixers’

    ITV

    Serial Drama Performance

    Danny Miller (’Emmerdale’)
    Jack P Shepherd (’Coronation Street’)
    Lacey Turner (’EastEnders’)
    Natalie J Robb (’Emmerdale’)

    ITV

    Comedy

    ‘Benidorm’
    ’Mrs Brown’s Boys’
    ’Orange Is The New Black’
    ’The Big Bang Theory’

    ITV

    TV Judge

    David Walliams
    Len Goodman
    Mary Berry
    Nicole Scherzinger
    Simon Cowell

    ITV

    Daytime

    ‘Come Dine With Me’
    ’Pointless’
    ’The Chase’
    ’The Jeremy Kyle Show’

    ITV

    Period Drama

    ‘Call The Midwife’
    ’Peaky Blinders’
    ’Poldark’
    ’Stranger Things’
    ’Victoria’

    ITV

    Live Magazine Show

    ‘BBC Breakfast’
    ’Loose Women’
    ’Sunday Brunch’
    ’The One Show’
    ’This Morning’

    ITV

    Newcomer

    Duncan James (’Hollyoaks’)
    Faye Brookes (’Coronation Street’)
    Lloyd Everitt (’Casualty’)
    Tilly Keeper (’EastEnders’)

    ITV

    TV Presenter

    Ant and Dec
    Gary Lineker
    James Corden
    Mel and Sue
    Rylan Clark-Neal

    ITV

    Drama Performance

    Cillian Murphy (’Peaky Blinders’)
    Jenna Coleman (’Victoria’)
    Sarah Lancashire (’Happy Valley’)
    Tom Hiddleston (’The Night Manager’)

    Challenge Show

    ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’
    ’Love Island’
    ’MasterChef’
    ’The Apprentice’
    ’The Great British Bake Off’

    ITV

    Serial Drama

    ‘Coronation Street’
    ’EastEnders’
    ’Emmerdale’
    ’Hollyoaks’

    ITV

    Talent Show

    ‘Britain’s Got Talent’
    ’Strictly Come Dancing’
    ’The X Factor’

    ITV

    Special Recognition

    Graham Norton

    ITV

    READ MORE:

    NTAs Red Carpet 2017
    MORE:uktv uk celebrityuktvreality uk soapsdaytime tvNational television awardsntas

    Conversations