Michael Gove Says He 'Doesn't Know' What Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Was Doing In Iran

Michael Gove said he doesn’t know what British mum Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was doing in Iran before she was arrested and jailed.

The British-Iranian was visiting family in Iran, but is being held on accusations of spying and spreading propaganda.

Blundering Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is thought to have added five years to her jail term after he said that she had been “training journalists”.

Prime Minister Theresa May faces mounting pressure to sack Johnson, who will not apologise for or correct his mistake.

The foreign secretary has admitted he “could have been clearer” with his comments and insisted they had been taken out of context.