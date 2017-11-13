The husband of the British woman jailed in Iran has written to the Foreign Office to remind them of their own official position on the situation after Michael Gove said on national TV that he “didn’t know” why she was in the country. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is being held in one of Iran’s most brutal prisons on charges of spying and spreading propaganda. Her family insist she was in the country on holiday with her daughter visiting her parents. But speaking to The Andrew Marr Show in Sunday, Gove said he was unclear of the circumstances surrounding her arrest.

When confronted with the repeated insistence from Nazanin’s husband, Richard Ratcliffe, that she was on holiday, he added: “In that case I take exactly her husband’s assurance in that regard.” In an interview with the Today programme on Monday morning, Richard indicated he was less than happy with Gove’s interview. He said: “Like all these things I am in my own little bubble so I picked it up from social media and all the outrage and my cousins were very indignant about it not being very clear about what she was doing - ‘her husband says this and her husband says that’. “So actually I wrote to the Foreign Office and said ’listen, can you please remind your Cabinet Ministers that the Government position is that the Government has no doubt that Nazanin was there on holiday and I left it at that.” Gove’s intervention provoked a strong backlash on social media.

Gove essentially arguing that sacking Boris would be shifting blame from Iran in case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. Hmm #marr — Gaby Hinsliff (@gabyhinsliff) November 12, 2017

It is scandalous that Gove adds further ambiguity to Nazanin position by being so poorly briefed. Look, ministers, the Iranians are dastardly so you need to be ruthlessly self-disciplined or you put Britons at risk. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) November 12, 2017

Gove asked what Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was doing in Iran says “I don’t know”. Another unhelpful response when we do know - her husband says she was visiting family. — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) November 12, 2017

The Marr interview is just the latest in a series of blunders in the case. Nazanin has been held for around 19 months, but her situation was made worse earlier this month after Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said that she had been “training journalists” - an erroneous comment that could add five years to her jail term. Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Monday morning, Richard revealed Johnson has yet to apologise for the gaffe. He said: “He was sorry for what Nazanin was going through, and for her suffering, and he said all the country was behind her.” Pushed by host Piers Morgan on whether Johnson apologised for making it immeasurably worse, Richard said: “He didn’t make the connection. He didn’t mention it.” Nazanin has seen a medical specialist after finding lumps on her breasts and is “on the verge of a nervous breakdown”. Richard released a statement on Sunday underlining Nazanin’s ill-health, and is calling for her to be released on medical and humanitarian grounds.

Richard Ratcliffe's statement about his wife's physical health. pic.twitter.com/7q0wZULWsZ — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) November 12, 2017