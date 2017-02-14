Neil Morrissey would be open to the idea of reprising his former hit show ‘Men Behaving Badly’, although it would mean his character Tony and hapless flatmate Gary making different mistakes. Neil made his name in the comedy, which showed two men living the dream - sofa, beer, pizza, football on the TV and the constant hope of securing the affections of a dream woman.

BBC Gary and Tony struggled to make sense of the world from the sanctuary of their sofa

The show ran between 1992 and 1998, first on ITV then later the BBC, starring Neil (who replaced Harry Enfield) and Martin Clunes, as well as Leslie Ash and Caroline Quentin. “We’re old blokes now, and we couldn’t be making the same mistakes,” Neil tells Radio Times of the prospect of a future series. “Martin Clunes is in pretty much the same boat as me. We’d have to lobby [creator/writer] Simon Nye and [producer] Beryl Vertue and say, ‘The public require it!’”

ITV Neil Morrissey stars with Amanda Redman in 'The Good Karma Hospital'

Neil has made his name in a catalogue of cracking drama over the past year - ‘Grantchester’, ‘Line of Duty’ and ‘The Night Manager’ - and has just returned from Sri Lanka where he filmed the first series of ‘The Good Karma Hospital’. Although he had a great time with his co-stars including Amanda Redman, he admits he missed some of his home comforts… “I did get a bit fed up having Sri Lankan curries every day, so I had pizza or a hot dog on the odd occasion. That’s terrible, isn’t it?” Despite everything he misses, Neil would be happy to return for a second series… “Hopefully we’ll be back in Sri Lanka next year because I’m happy behind McConnell’s beach bar.” Neil Morrissey stars in The Good Karma Hospital, 9pm Sunday ITV. Read the full interview with him in next week’s Radio Times, on sale now.

