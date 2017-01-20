Baby names inspired by Netflix shows are becoming a lot more popular, a survey has found.

Parenting site, Bounty Baby Club, found that out of the 340,000 names their members gave their babies in 2016, there has been a sharp rise in names featured on TV shows, compared to 2015.

The names of characters in ‘Orange is the New Black’ have shot up in popularity. The biggest climber has come from Piper, which broke into the top 150 with a 20% increase in popularity.

Other Litchfield Penitentiary inspired increases include Sophia (up to the number eight spot), Gloria up by 16% and Stella up by 13%.