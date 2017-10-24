Here’s your comprehensive guide to what is new to Netflix this November in the UK... NEW NETFLIX ORIGINAL SHOWS: ‘Greenleaf’: Season 2 (1 November)

An old sin catches up to James. Grace’s anger at Mac consumes her. At Triumph, Jacob sees Basie’s dark side. New dad Kevin tries to win back Charity. ‘Ten Percent’ (aka ‘Call My Agent!’): Season 2 (2 November) Amid a fresh wave of tabloid scandals and client meltdowns, the agents find their world upended by a wealthy but inexperienced new partner. ‘Alias Grace’ (3 November)

A mild-mannered woman convicted of a savage murder in 1840′s Canada becomes a young doctor’s obsession. A miniseries based on the award-winning novel by Margaret Atwood, who also penned ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’. ‘The Sinner’: Season 1 (7 November)

When a young mother inexplicably stabs a stranger to death, a sympathetic detective struggles to unlock the mystery buried in her missing memories. ‘Blazing Transfer Students’: Season 1 (10 November) Featuring the boys of Johnny’s West, a gang of zany transfer students are recruited for a mysterious mission ordained by their shadowy principal. ‘Lady Dynamite’: Season 2 (10 November)

Domestic bliss turns to mayhem as Maria grapples with trust issues, bad advice from her childhood and the stresses of cohabitation. ‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ (17 November)

A former Marine out to punish the criminals responsible for his family’s murder finds himself ensnared in a military conspiracy. Shot in the Dark: Season 1 (17 November) Three rival freelance stringers scour the streets at night to film crime scenes, fires, accidents ― and anything else they can sell to news outlets. ‘Godless’ (22 November)

Frank Griffin’s gang terrorises the West as they hunt Roy Goode. The chase leads to the quiet town of La Belle, made up entirely of women. ‘She’s Gotta Have It’: Season 1 (23 November)

Nola Darling struggles to define herself and divide her time among her friends, job and three lovers. A new take on Spike Lee’s film, in 10 episodes. ‘Frontier’: Season 2 (24 November)

While Declan Harp continues his vendetta against Lord Benton and the Hudson’s Bay Company, the cutthroat fur trade becomes increasingly treacherous. ‘The Many Faces of Ito’: Season 1 (24 November) A jaded rom-com screenwriter in her 30s mines four love-sick women for their stories under the guise of providing them with romantic advice. ‘Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park USA’: Season 1 (24 November) The boys are back on the loose as Bubbles, Julian and Ricky head south of the Canadian border for some outrageous American adventures. ‘Glitch’: Season 2 (28 November)

In Season 2, the truth about Elishia and her work come to light, a new threat emerges, and the Risen learn more about their original fates. ‘Prison Playbook’: Season 1 (28 November) A high school girl finally gets her own apartment, but she has to share it with the most popular boy in school. No one can know they’re living together. ‘Good Morning Call’: Season 2 (28 November)

Now in university, Hisashi is Mr. Popular on campus, making Nao very insecure. But it isn’t long before she meets another handsome man herself. NEW NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILMS: ‘6 Days’ (3 November)

When armed gunmen seize the Iranian Embassy in 1980, a tense six-day standoff ensues while elite British soldiers prepare for a dangerous raid. The Killer (10 November) Raised by a killer in lawless badlands, Cabeleira becomes a feared assassin in a war between bandits, a greedy landowner and a soldier bent on revenge. ‘Mudbound’ (17 November)

In racially divided post-World War II Mississippi, two men ― one black and one white ― forge a friendship based on their shared war experiences. ‘A Christmas Prince’ (17 November) Christmas comes early for an aspiring young journalist when she’s sent abroad to get the scoop on a handsome prince who’s poised to be king. NEW NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY: ‘Mea Culpa’ (10 November) Alexis takes on a raw monologue that crushes traditional social constructs and will leave the audience shocked with laughter ‘DeRay Davis: How To Act Black’ (14 November) Dynamic comic DeRay Davis hits the stage like a ball of fire, nailing the finer points of living, dating and handling show business as a black man. ‘Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers’ (21 November) Affable comic Brian Regan takes dad humor to new heights as he talks board games, underwear elastic and looking for hot dogs in all the wrong places. NEW NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES: ‘Cuba and the Cameraman’ (24 November)

