    28/02/2017 14:41 GMT

    New iPhone 8 Will Ditch Lightning Cable For USB-C, Reports WSJ

    Surely not!?

    Apple will ditch the Lightning cable on the iPhone 8 and instead switch to USB-C when it releases its new phone in September 2017, claims the Wall Street Journal.

    In a report on the iPhone 8 and what we can expect to see the WSJ states that according to a source the new iPhone will feature a “USB-C port for the power cord and other peripheral devices instead of the company’s original Lightning connector.”

    NurPhoto via Getty Images

    Now on the surface this actually makes a considerable amount of sense. Apple’s new MacBook and MacBook Pro both exclusively feature USB-C ports, ditching USB, microSD and HDMI altogether. So by bringing the iPhone in line with these devices they would be adopting a universal set of cables for their products.

    It would also signal a rare moment of unity as in addition to Apple almost every major smartphone manufacturer is behind USB-C, while companies like B&O, GoPro and even Nintendo with the Switch console have also made a commitment to using it.

    MacFormat Magazine via Getty Images
    USB-C port on a 2015 Apple MacBook laptop computer.

    There are other reasons for this potentially being a good move for Apple.

    For starters it is reversible just like the Lightning port. It’s also easily waterproofed and can serve a huge range of uses from outputting 4K content to playing hi-res audio to headphones.

    There is however a bit ‘but’ attached to this rumour. Apple has never been afraid of going against the grain when it comes to cables.

    It happily ditched the original iPhone connector for Lightning, enduring a considerable backlash over accessories no longer being compatible. It then happily ditched the headphone jack and adopted Lightning as its main cable for the iPhone again enduring a considerable backlash over headphones.

    Bloomberg via Getty Images

    Then there’s the Lightning port’s capabilities. It can reasonably perform many of the functions of a USB-C cable and by keeping it Apple won’t then immediately void a vast number of accessories that have been built for its smartphones since the iPhone 5.

    Lightning has only just started being adopted outside of the iPhone too with the BeatsX headphones being the first non-Apple product to be charged exclusively using a Lightning connector.

    Finally, and this is a big one, Apple has actually already brought another cable into its family called the Ultra Accessory Connector.

    This tiny cable has already been sent out to developers in the hope that it will become the main way of charging and connecting to your headphones.

    At this stage however it’s incredibly hard to tell what Apple will do. Only in September will we really know what Apple has planned for the iPhone 8.

    Best Smartphones You Can Buy In 2017

    • Apple iPhone 7
      Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
      This is Apple’s best iPhone ever, and if we’re honest it’s one of their most innovative devices yet. It has an incredible camera, is water-resistant and boasts a stunning bright new display. Of course it can’t escape the rumours surrounding next year’s device but if you’re looking to buy a smartphone right now, and Apple are on your radar, this is the phone for you.
    • Google Pixel
      The Huffington Post UK
      This is Google’s iPhone. It’s that simple. As such there are achievements and compromises. If you’re after an incredibly well-built, powerful Android flagship, Google have given you a truly five-star smartphone. If you’re a photographer, the Pixel’s camera and cloud storage option make this a no brainer. It's not cheap though, with the XL costing over £800.
    • OnePlus 3T
      The Huffington Post UK
      The OnePlus 3T is simply a continuation of the ethos that makes OnePlus phones so good. It’s exceptionally well-built, powerful and offers you everything you could want in an affordable and meaningful package. No smartphone will give you more value for money.
    • Samsung Galaxy S7 edge
      Bloomberg via Getty Images
      With a new curved back and larger 5.5-inch display the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge is more about evolution than revolution. The S7 edge now sports a water-resistant body, embedded camera and a MicroSD card slot. The S7 edge is also Samsung's most powerful smartphone yet, so powerful in fact that Samsung have actually had to equip a tiny water-cooling system inside the phone. The good news though is that means you'll never have to worry about getting a warm hand.
    • Apple iPhone SE
      The Huffington Post UK
      Incredibly, Apple's familiar-looking iPhone SE manages to boast the same performance as its top-of-the-range iPhone 6s making it the most powerful 4-inch smartphone available. If you're keen to return to the days of one-handed texting then Apple's bite-sized iPhone is the smartphone for you.
    • LG G5
      ASSOCIATED PRESS
      The LG G5 sets itself apart from rivals like the S7, Xperia XA and the iPhone 6s by being something utterly unique. The G5 is the first commercial 'modular' phone, allowing you to swap out the bottom for new accessories. So far there's an audio one made in partnership with Bang & Olufsen and a camera-focused attachment which gives you extra camera controls.
    • Huawei P9
      JACK TAYLOR via Getty Images
      The Huawei P9 is a smartphone designed for capturing life. Thanks to a partnership with photography legends Leica this dual-lens camera can take pictures that'll put your dedicated camera to shame. Of course it helps that the P9 is also a pretty great Android smartphone as well.
    • Google Nexus 5X
      The Nexus 5X strikes the ultimate balance between power and affordability. Taking over the responsibility from the frankly excellent Nexus 5, Google's new smartphone boast an ultra-light body but still crams in a fingerprint sensor, the latest version of Android marshmallow and a Full-HD display.
