We all remember the big stuff from 2016: The EU referendum, Theresa May becoming PM, Donald Trump winning the US election, the disgrace that saw the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) ignore a poll calling for a new research ship to be named Boaty McBoatFace.

But how much were you really paying attention while all the huge news was breaking?

We’ve looked back over some of the stories that got us talking this year in our exceptionally tricky 2016 news quiz.