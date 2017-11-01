New York Terror Attack Video Shows Suspect Fleeing Scene

Footage of the New York terror attack suspect fleeing on foot after eight people were killed in a vehicle rampage in lower Manhattan has emerged. The US media has identified 29-year-old Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov as the main suspect who plowed a Home Depot rental pickup into a bike path on Tuesday afternoon, in what is suspected to be the city’s deadliest terror attack since September 11, 2001. After ramming the truck into a school bus, the suspect ditched the vehicle, and attempted to flee on foot.

In the footage he can be seen weaving through moving cars, waving what police described as “imitation firearms”, later identified as a paintball and a pellet gun. In a subsequent clip the suspect is on the ground while officers surround him. He was taken to hospital with an abdominal wound and is expected to live. According to CNN and other media outlets, the suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar” - Arabic for “God is greatest” - after leaping from his truck, which had crashed into a school bus as he sped away from the carnage. He is also reported to have left behind a note claiming he carried out the deadly assault in the name of the Islamic State militant group.

Five of those killed were friends from Argentina who were in New York to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their graduation, the country’s government confirmed. They were Hernán Mendoza, Diego Angelini, Alejandro Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernán Ferruchi. A Belgian woman is also among the dead. At least 15 people were also injured in the attack, which is being investigated by the FBI and the New York Police Department.

