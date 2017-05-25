The New York Times has defended its decision to publish crime scene photographs from the Manchester Arena bombing which police said were “distressing” to the victims families.

The newspaper on Thursday became the focus of a transatlantic controversy over shared intelligence after its report on the tragedy featured a cache of leaked images - including pictures of the remains of the bomb - and details about the methodology used by killer Salman Abedi to murder 22 people.

The Times on Thursday released a statement defending its coverage of the massacre, saying the images it used were neither “graphic nor disrespectful of victims”.

The New York Times statement in full, reads:

The images and information presented were neither graphic nor disrespectful of victims, and consistent with the common line of reporting on weapons used in horrific crimes, as The Times and other media outlets have done following terrorist acts around the world, from Boston to Paris to Baghdad, and many places in between. Our mission is to cover news and inform our readers. We have strict guidelines on how and in what ways we cover sensitive stories. Our coverage of Monday’s horrific attack has been both comprehensive and responsible. We cover stories about terrorism from all angles. Not only stories about victims but also how terrorist groups work, their sources of funding, how they recruit. Acts of terrorism have tremendous impact on how we live, on how we are governed and how we interact as people, communities and nations. At times the process of reporting this coverage comes at personal risk to our reporters. We do it because it is core to our mission.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police’s (GMP) Chief Constable, Ian Hopkins, said police were compelled to forewarn victims families of the NYT story.

“It is absolutely understandable that this has caused much distress for families that are already suffering terribly with their loss,” he said, while also revealing that eight people had been arrested in the hunt to dismantle the “terror network” and that police had uncovered items, “very important to the investigation”. Hopkins would not detail what they were.

The Times’ statement came after Prime Minister Theresa May said she would confront Donald Trump over the leaks at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday and reports that GMP had decided to temporarily stop sharing information with the US.

“I will make clear to President Trump that intelligence that is shared between our law enforcement agencies must remain secure,” May said.

Trump has since said the leaks were “deeply troubling” and vowed “to get to the bottom of this”.

“The alleged leaks coming out of government agencies are deeply troubling,” the US President told leaders at Nato headquarters on Thursday.

“These leaks have been going on for a long time and my administration will get

to the bottom of this. The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security.

“There is no relationship we cherish more than the Special Relationship

between the United States and the United Kingdom.”

The intelligence-sharing controversy was sparked by CBS and NBC being leaked Abedi’s name less than 24 hours after the bombing. At that time police had only just arrested his older brother, Ismail, near a Morrisons in Chorlton, and were undertaking a series of raids at properties linked to his family, in Whalley Range and Fallowfield. The raids have been ongoing ever since.

The Guardian on Wednesday quoted UK counter-terrorism specialists as saying they needed to keep secret the name of any perpetrator or suspect for at least 36 hours to ensure there was an element of surprise in approaching relatives, friends and others.