BBC News At 10 editor Paul Royall has responded to viewers’ criticism after footage of the wrong actor was used during a tribute to Bollywood actor and producer Shashi Kapoor.

On Monday (4 December), it was announced that Shashi had died at the age of 79, having been admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital hospital in Mumbai earlier that day.

However, when the BBC covered the news of his death, viewers were quick to point out that they’d actually used footage of fellow Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan to illustrate the story.