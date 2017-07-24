The dangers of live TV were exposed on Newsnight on Monday night as the BBC broadcast from Washington just as the heaven’s opened.

Presenter Emily Maitlis was interviewing Ron Christie, former aide to George W Bush, and ex-White House Counsel Bob Bauer on the day President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, said he had not colluded with Russia following a two-hour-long meeting with congressional investigators.

And then it rained. A lot.