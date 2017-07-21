NHS Boss Suggests Men Have Shorter Life Expectancies Because Women ‘Nag Them To Death’

An NHS boss has apologised after suggesting men do not live as long as women because they are “nagged to death” by their wives.

Sir Andrew Morris, chief executive of Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust made the remark in response to national figures showing a change in male life expectancy rates.

Sir Andrew was speaking at the King’s Fund, a London-based think tank that focuses on health issues on Wednesday. In attendance were Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt and NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens.