NHS At 'Breaking Point' As Number Of Beds Drops By A Fifth In Ten Years

The NHS is at a “breaking point” as the number of overnight hospital beds in English hospitals has dropped by a fifth over the last ten years.

The warning comes from the British Medical Association (BMA), who today released a new analysis of the state of England’s health service.

The report warns the social care crisis is driving up bed occupancy rates, and in some cases hospitals are operating at over 100 per cent capacity – leading to people waiting on trollies for long periods over time.

Labour said the report should serve as a “wake-up call” to Government, while NHS Improvement – the health body responsible for driving up standards – acknowledged hospitals faced “real pressure this winter”.

BMA council chair Dr Mark Porter said: “The UK already has the second lowest number of hospital beds per head in Europe per head and these figures paint an even bleaker picture of an NHS that is at breaking point.

“High bed occupancy is a symptom of wider pressure and demand on an overstretched and underfunded system.

“It causes delays in admissions, operations being cancelled and patients being unfairly and sometimes repeatedly let down.

“The delays that vulnerable patients are facing, particularly those with mental health issues, have almost become the norm and this is unacceptable.

He added: “In the short term we need to see bed plans that are workable and focused on the quality of care and patient experiences, rather than financial targets.

“But in the long term we need politicians to take their heads out of the sand and provide a sustainable solution to the funding and capacity challenges that are overwhelming the health service.”

Last month, NHS chief Sir Simon Stevens hit back at Government suggestions the organisation had received more money than it asked for, and warned in real terms spending will be going down by 2018/19.

The report, State Of The Health System; Beds In The NHS: England, paints a worrying picture about the capacity of hospitals in cope with above average levels of demand.