'Humanitarian Crisis' Is The New Normal In The NHS

Last winter I thought that things couldn’t possibly get any worse. How could they? It’s not everyday that the Red Cross declares a humanitarian crisis in your workplace. Obviously, I was wrong. A year on and crisis is the new normal in the NHS. The headline news of patients dying on trollies in corridors, while shocking and saddening, was in no way surprising to those of us in the frontline.

Over the last six years we have lost 15,000 beds. Even if we were to somehow magic some up, there would be no staff to look after the patients who occupy them. We are short of at least 40,000 nurses and midwives needed to keep our patients safe. There are now more nurses leaving the profession than joining.

The government’s decision to scrap bursaries for NHS trainees has had the totally foreseeable effect of driving down the number of applicants. Equally, the imposition of increasingly difficult English language tests by the Nursing and Midwifery Council has underpinned a marked slump in overseas recruitment.

In the face of progressively more demanding workloads and real terms pay cuts of 14%, tens of thousands of us have have voted with our feet. In any other job, how many people would sign up to do more work, for less money, in what are the most challenging of circumstances?

The emergency demonstrations taking place on 3rd February is our first opportunity this year to demand the beds, staff and funds needed to resolve the operational crisis in the immediate term.

The deficit in beds and the shortfall in staff are hallmarks of a politically manufactured crisis. It therefore requires political solutions. The government’s track record on honesty with the NHS is not great. May and Hunt claim to have boosted our funding. In reality, however, billions have been leached out of the NHS by companies like Carillion, who have acted as nothing more than intermediaries in the transfer of wealth and resources, away from our patients and the public and into the already heavy pockets of private shareholders.