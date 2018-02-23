More than 200 million medication errors are made in the NHS every year and could lead to the deaths of thousands of people, researchers say. Mistakes - ranging from giving patients the wrong medication to delivering prescriptions late - may cause around 1,700 deaths annually in England and contribute to up to 22,000 each year. According to the study, commissioned by the Department of Health and Social Care, the errors could be costing the NHS £1.6 billion every year.

Health and Social Care Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the research showed medication error is “a far bigger problem than generally recognised” and causing “totally preventable” harm and deaths. Researchers from the Universities of York, Manchester and Sheffield estimate around 237 million medication errors are made in England annually. These can occur at any point a patient comes into contact with a drug - from prescribing, dispensing, administering to monitoring - and are defined as preventable errors which may cause inappropriate medication use or patient harm.

Hannah Mckay / Reuters Health and Social Care Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the research showed medication error is 'a far bigger problem than generally recognised'