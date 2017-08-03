The NHS has announce it will trial funding an HIV prevention drug it previously resisted having to prescribe.

Last year, the NHS lost a legal battle after the High Court ruled it did have the legal ability to prescribe PrEP, in a case brought by charity the National Aids Trust.

PrEP is an antiretroviral pill that sharply reduces a HIV-negative person’s risk of contracting it during sex. In November the Daily Mail was accused of “outright homophobia” after describing it as a “lifestyle drug”.

The NHS had argued it was for local councils to fund PrEP because it was a preventative drug. It also said funding it could hit other treatments, including for children with cystic fibrosis.

But it finally lost its case when the Court of Appeal ruled against it in November.

On Thursday, almost exactly a year after the High Court ruling it sought to overturn, NHS England announced a three-year, £10 million trial of the drug for around 10,000 people.