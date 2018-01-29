Nick Timothy Warns Theresa May About 'Strategic Confusion' At Heart Of Her Government

Theresa May’s former chief off staff has criticised the “strategic confusion” at the top of government, as Tory Brexit divisions threaten to engulf the prime minister.

Nick Timothy said on Monday morning the government had its priorities wrong and should end austerity and focus on “economic justice” in order to win back voters.

“I think alighting on the environment is a slightly strange thing to do and reflects some kind of strategic confusion,” he told an event hosted by the Resolution Foundation think-tank in Westminster.

May used a high-profile speech earlier this month to unveil a 25-year environment strategy.