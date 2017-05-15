Just a week after Nicki Minaj spontaneously pledged to pay the tuition fees of more than a dozen students over Twitter, the rap star has announced she is setting up her own student loan charity. Describing some of her donations in a post on Instagram, the 34-year-old told fans she will go on “another impromptu payment spree” in the next couple of months - and is setting up her own foundation.

John Shearer via Getty Images Nicki Minaj has announced plans to set up her own student loans charity

“Pls [sic] know that I’m launching my official charity for Student Loans/ Tuition Payments VERY SOON!” she wrote. “You’ll be able to officially sign up! I’ll keep you posted!”

Minaj’s announcement comes after she committed to paying thousands of dollars to help students pay their bills last Saturday. She had launched a competition for the Billboards Music Awards in Las Vegas on Twitter, offering to fly the winner out to party with her at the awards. But when a young fan responded by asking if the “Starships” singer would pay her tuition fees instead, Minaj agreed - as long as the undergrad could prove she was getting good grades.

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017