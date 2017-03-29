Nicki Minaj Signs A Major Modelling Contract Like The Queen She Is

Nicki Minaj has signed a modelling contract with Wilhelmina Models.
As part of Wilhelmina’s celebrity division, the rapper will add another creative talent to her already incredible résumé.
Minaj will be joining the likes of other celebrities such as Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato and Shawn Mendes, who are also signed to the agency.
Minaj has worked with high fashion brands as back in 2015 she was announced as the face of Roberto Cavalli.
During Paris Fashion Week last month, Minaj’s style choices were as amazing as she is.
Taking to Twitter, Minaj retweeted the announcement made by Wilhelmina Models to her 20 million followers:
“I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion. My message is always celebrating your own style,” she told Vogue.com.
“I’m thrilled and honoured to have signed with Wilhelmina - they get me.”