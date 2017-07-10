The news that ‘Dancing On Ice’ is returning to our screens delighted fans back in April and with producers now on the lookout for celebs to take part, one star has made her desire to be on the show very clear.
In a new interview, Nicola McLean, who is already no stranger to reality TV, has basically pitched for a spot on the line-up, and we have to say, she does make a strong case.
Speaking to the Daily Star, she admitted bosses “might think I’ve already done too many reality shows” before giving numerous reasons why they should sign her up anyway.
“I love ice skating anyway and I’m good at it,” she said. “And I think the costumes on the show are great. I’d love to be on the ice wearing one myself.
“There aren’t many shows I haven’t done. ‘Dancing on Ice’ is the only one left I’d want to do.
“I’m married so I would never do ‘Love Island’ or ‘Ex On The Beach’. And I can’t dance to save my life, so I couldn’t do ‘Strictly’.”
Well, if that doesn’t convince ITV to get in touch then we don’t know what will.
While bosses are yet to reveal who will be getting their skates on, stars including Katie Price and ‘Coronation Street’ actress Brooke Vincent are rumoured to have been in talks.
Speaking earlier this year, Jayne Torvill confirmed the show’s return and hinted that bosses will be making a series of changes to revive the format.
“The show will definitely be refreshed, but the basics will be the same. We will still be teaching celebrities how to skate,” she said. “It was a different sort of platform being in the studio – we like to be creative and come up with new things.
“There’s a new bar to set when the show returns.”