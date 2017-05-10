Nicole Kidman is hoping she can finally leave her bizarre applause from this year’s Oscars behind her, by proving to the world that she can clap like the rest of us.
In one of the most unlikely showbiz headlines of the year, Nicole’s unusual method of applauding wound up becoming one of the break-out moments of this year’s Academy Awards (that and a little blunder from Warren Beatty that barely anyone noticed).
And while social media was quick to speculate over exactly what was going on with the ‘Big Little Lies’ star’s clapping, she took the opportunity to settle the matter during an interview on ‘Ellen’.
Nicole visibly cringed when the image of her clapping at the Oscars flashed up on the screen behind her during her interview, insisting: “I don’t clap like that! I do not clap like that! That is a weird lens.”
When Ellen Degeneres pointed out that “the lens didn’t [affect] anybody else’s fingers”, Nicole responded that she was determined not to damage the expensive jewels she’d worn to the ceremony, for which she was nominated in the category of Best Supporting Actress.
Ellen couldn’t resist putting the ‘Moulin Rouge!’ star on the spot and asking her to clap for her there and then, but Nicole revealed she’d been “working on it” and was happy to oblige.
So there you have it, people. When she’s not wearing jewellery that cost more than our entire house (we assume), Nicole is able to clap without looking like a cross between a seal and the Grinch.
Next year, she’ll be doing her pre-Oscars shopping at Claire’s to avoid a similar media frenzy...