Nicole Kidman is hoping she can finally leave her bizarre applause from this year’s Oscars behind her, by proving to the world that she can clap like the rest of us.

And while social media was quick to speculate over exactly what was going on with the ‘Big Little Lies’ star’s clapping, she took the opportunity to settle the matter during an interview on ‘Ellen’.

Nicole visibly cringed when the image of her clapping at the Oscars flashed up on the screen behind her during her interview, insisting: “I don’t clap like that! I do not clap like that! That is a weird lens.”