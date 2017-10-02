Nicole Scherzinger And Pussycat Dolls 'To Put Differences Aside And Reunite'

Nicole Scherzinger has reportedly agreed to put her differences with her former bandmates aside and take part in a Pussycat Dolls reunion.
Almost a decade on from the group’s split, which came after a prolonged period of tension within the group, The Sun has reported that Nicole is prepared to return to the group for a handful of live performances next year.
Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts have also been tipped to return, alongside Melody Thornton and Jessica Sutta.
An insider told the newspaper: “They are still deciding whether it will involve a full tour or just a handful of performances but they are excited to be getting out there together again.
“The girls feel the time is right to let bygones be bygones and put any differences they had behind them and celebrate the great songs they made.”
The Sun’s source even claimed the band could be recording new material to coincide with the reunion, adding: “As well as their old tunes, they are hoping to treat fans with new music, too.
“When they parted ways in 2009 it was only intended to be a hiatus, so it feels like the right thing to do.”
Nicole - who is currently sitting on the ‘X Factor’ judging panel here in the UK for the second year in a row - was previously rumoured to be reuniting with her PCD bandmates in 2015, though this failed to come to fruition.
During their time in the spotlight, the PCD topped the UK singles chart on two separate occasions, and boasted top names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga as their support acts on tour.
However, while it looked like they were having a great time together, several members of the group claimed that their stint in the group was no walk in the park.
Ashley Roberts said during her time in ‘I’m A Celebrity’: “In the group, I wasn’t allowed to talk, we were told to be quiet. Only Nicole was allowed to talk. We would occasionally pitch in.”
Former member Carmit Bachar - who left the group after their first album was released - previously claimed: “[Nicole] started travelling in her own tour bus and the divide between her and the rest us just got bigger. Nicole chose to isolate and alienate herself.”
HuffPost UK has reached out to Nicole’s representatives for comment.