Nicole Scherzinger And Pussycat Dolls 'To Put Differences Aside And Reunite'

Nicole Scherzinger has reportedly agreed to put her differences with her former bandmates aside and take part in a Pussycat Dolls reunion. Almost a decade on from the group’s split, which came after a prolonged period of tension within the group, The Sun has reported that Nicole is prepared to return to the group for a handful of live performances next year. Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts have also been tipped to return, alongside Melody Thornton and Jessica Sutta.

Casey Rodgers via Getty Images The Pussycat Dolls in 2008

SAV via Getty Images ﻿Nicole at the 'X Factor' launch over the summer

During their time in the spotlight, the PCD topped the UK singles chart on two separate occasions, and boasted top names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga as their support acts on tour. However, while it looked like they were having a great time together, several members of the group claimed that their stint in the group was no walk in the park. Ashley Roberts said during her time in ‘I’m A Celebrity’: “In the group, I wasn’t allowed to talk, we were told to be quiet. Only Nicole was allowed to talk. We would occasionally pitch in.” Former member Carmit Bachar - who left the group after their first album was released - previously claimed: “[Nicole] started travelling in her own tour bus and the divide between her and the rest us just got bigger. Nicole chose to isolate and alienate herself.” HuffPost UK has reached out to Nicole’s representatives for comment.