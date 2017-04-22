Nicole Scherzinger could be about to land a huge movie role, as reports are claiming that she’s “in talks” to star in a big screen version of ‘Wicked’.
Universal Pictures are currently in the early stages of planning for a film adaptation of the hit musical and following Idina Menzel’s confirmation that she will not reprise the role of Elphaba, Scherzy is apparently next in line.
A source tells the Sun: “Nicole has held early discussions with film bosses who think she’s perfect for the role of Elphaba.
“She’s been eyeing a career in acting for some time now, so playing the lead role in a such a popular musical would be a major coup.
“There’s still some way to go before a final decision but she’s very much in the frame for the job.”
The ‘X Factor’ judge is no stranger to the film world, and provided the voice for a character in the recent Disney hit ‘Moana’.
She also earned an Olivier Award nomination for her star turn in the West End production of ‘Cats’, though later angered Andrew Lloyd-Webber by pulling out of the Broadway production just says before rehearsals were due to begin.