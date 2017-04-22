ENTERTAINMENT

Nicole Scherzinger ‘In Talks To Play Elphaba’ In ‘Wicked’ Film Adaptation

Watch out, Idina!

22/04/2017 10:18
Rachel McGrath Entertainment Reporter

Nicole Scherzinger could be about to land a huge movie role, as reports are claiming that she’s “in talks” to star in a big screen version of ‘Wicked’.

Universal Pictures are currently in the early stages of planning for a film adaptation of the hit musical and following Idina Menzel’s confirmation that she will not reprise the role of Elphaba, Scherzy is apparently next in line.

Epsilon via Getty Images
Nicole Scherzinger

A source tells the Sun: “Nicole has held early discussions with film bosses who think she’s perfect for the role of Elphaba.

“She’s been eyeing a career in acting for some time now, so playing the lead role in a such a popular musical would be a major coup.

“There’s still some way to go before a final decision but she’s very much in the frame for the job.” 

Robbie Jack - Corbis via Getty Images
The role was made famous by Idina Menzel 

The ‘X Factor’ judge is no stranger to the film world, and provided the voice for a character in the recent Disney hit ‘Moana’.

She also earned an Olivier Award nomination for her star turn in the West End production of ‘Cats’, though later angered Andrew Lloyd-Webber by pulling out of the Broadway production just says before rehearsals were due to begin.

Uk Celebrity Ukfilm Nicole Scherzinger Idina Menzel Wicked
