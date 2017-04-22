Nicole Scherzinger could be about to land a huge movie role, as reports are claiming that she’s “in talks” to star in a big screen version of ‘Wicked’.

Universal Pictures are currently in the early stages of planning for a film adaptation of the hit musical and following Idina Menzel’s confirmation that she will not reprise the role of Elphaba, Scherzy is apparently next in line.

Epsilon via Getty Images Nicole Scherzinger

A source tells the Sun: “Nicole has held early discussions with film bosses who think she’s perfect for the role of Elphaba.

Robbie Jack - Corbis via Getty Images The role was made famous by Idina Menzel

The ‘X Factor’ judge is no stranger to the film world, and provided the voice for a character in the recent Disney hit ‘Moana’.

She also earned an Olivier Award nomination for her star turn in the West End production of ‘Cats’, though later angered Andrew Lloyd-Webber by pulling out of the Broadway production just says before rehearsals were due to begin.

Nicole Scherzinger's Best 'X Factor' Moments