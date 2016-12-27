‘The Night Manager’ was the best television programme of 2016, at least according to the readers of Radio Times.

John Le Carre’s spy thriller, starring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie, has been voted their top show in a poll of the year’s offerings.

Homegrown drama packed out the top 10, with ‘Line of Duty’ Series 3 taking second place, and Sally Wainwright’s ‘Happy Valley’ Series 2 taking the third slot. The complete top 10 is listed below.

Do you agree with these results? Vote for your favourite in our poll here...

Good to see in the list is ‘Fleabag’, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s dark comedy which made its debut on BBC3, adapted from her stage play, and Netflix blockbuster ‘The Crown’, proving that streaming is continuing to make a dent in the viewing habits of the nation.

And James Norton makes his presence felt, the ‘Happy Valley’ villain being rewarded for a more heroic turn in Andrew Daves’ adaptation of ‘War and Peace’.

Radio Times critics Top 10 programmes of 2016

1 The Night Manager

2 Line of Duty

3 Happy Valley

4 Fleabag

5 War And Peace

6 The Missing

7 The Crown

8 Planet Earth II

9 National Treasure

10 The Great British Bake Off