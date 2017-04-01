It’s fair to say that it’s been a rocky road for ‘The Nightly Show’ so far, but the programme aired one of its best sketches yet on Friday (31 March) night, when John Legend made an appearance.
The US singer joined this week’s host Gordon Ramsay, who has actually gone down pretty well with viewers, and gave a musical interpretation of some of the chef’s best ever insults.
Gordon is known for keeping it brief and to the point when giving his verdict on the cookery skills of guests on his shows, including ‘Kitchen Nightmares’, but we reckon John’s versions are even better.
Despite the fact ‘The Nightly Show’ hasn’t exactly been a success, it’s been reported that it could return for a second season.
There are still two weeks left of the first run, and the guest presenters will be ‘The Chase’ favourite Bradley Walsh, and Jason Manford.
A number of the previous hosts have received mixed reviews, with none managing to delight viewers.