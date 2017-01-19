For the latest in our WISE WORDS interview series - where stars from a whole range of fields share the important life lessons they’ve learned along the way - we’re posing some of the big questions to NINA DOBREV.

The Bulgarian-born actress is a familiar face to millions of fans, following her role of Katherine Piece on the supernatural drama series ‘The Vampire Diaries’.

On the big screen, her films have included ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’, ‘Let’s Be Cops’ and ‘The Final Girls’ This week sees her sharing kick-ass duties with Vin Diesel in ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’.

It’s not been all smooth sailing for Nina, however. She tells us that heartbreak this year knocked her for six, leaving her devastated but a “better, stronger person”. She sat down with HuffPostUK to discuss this and other lessons she’s learned…

Also, plane rides. It used to be the one place no one could reach you and then they brought in wifi. But I never connect to the internet when I fly, I disconnect, I just sleep and watch movies, but it’s my time, I’ll check in again when I land.

What do you do to switch off from the world?

I do a few things. I am a bit of a spa-rat, not fancy spas. I like to go to a Russian bath, or a Korean spa, or a low-key one, one with a clay room, rooms that have energies in them, you go from hot to cold. You spend hours in there, you have no phone, there is no way anyone can contact you and I love it that way.

How do you deal with negativity?

As I get older, the methods of dealing with it have evolved. When I was younger, I used to throw tantrums. I was a difficult child. As a teen, I still threw tantrums. As a late teen, early twenties, I started to be more rational and put myself in other people’s shoes, see both sides, talk my way through, be compassionate, understand why people were led to say or do things, why I reacted, I’d analyse everything – and now I just don’t give a f***. I still care when it’s important, but I don’t’ worry about all those little things that used to make me so upset. I know what’s important to me, what I believe in, so not so much upsets me any more.