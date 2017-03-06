The Nintendo Switch has only been out for a few days and already customers are starting to discover a few issues with the new games console. These include connectivity problems with the left Joy-Con controller, new consoles with dead or ‘stuck’ pixels on its 6.2-inch display and then there’s the small issue of storage.

Starting with the Joy-Con controller, it looks as though the left controller in particular is experiencing some connectivity problems. We found as much in our own time testing the console and while Nintendo has said it’s investigating the problem it has sent out some guidance on what to do about it in the mean time. It looks as though the Joy-Con’s ability to connect to the Switch via Bluetooth can impaired by other objects in the room. To try and stop this from happening Nintendo recommends you try and keep the controllers and the Switch from being too close to the following: Laptops, tablets, etc.

Wireless headsets

Wireless printers

Microwaves

Wireless speakers

Cordless phones

USB 3.0-compatible devices such as hard drives, thumb drives, LAN adapters, etc. Considering the average number of devices a person owns these days it’s likely that at least one device could be causing a bit of a problem for the Switch.

In addition to the connectivity problems some users are also reporting dead or ‘stuck’ pixels on their displays. Pixels are a tough one, for some a single dead pixel will be nothing more than an inconvenience that’s quickly forgotten about. For others however, a dead pixel can become the single most distracting thing they’ve ever seen and will be a deal-breaker. Nintendo’s response to these questions is nothing if not firm on the matter: “Small numbers of stuck or dead pixels are a characteristic of LCD screens. These are normal and should not be considered a defect.” Dead pixels are a natural part of the manufacturing process, they’re just a rare side-effect that can unfortunately take place. Some companies will have incredibly strict policies on this, while others will be fairly relaxed offering replacement units. Ultimately it looks as though Nintendo’s being pretty strict this time round so if you do find a few dead pixels on the screen of your Switch definitely go to the retailer you bought it from as they’ll almost certainly be able to replace it. Finally there’s the small matter of save games. As we mentioned in our review, the Nintendo Switch comes with just 32GB of onboard storage. Now that might seem like a lot on the surface but unless you buy a microSD card that 32GB will have to hold all your games and save data.

