Does the world need another cheesecake recipe? Probably not, but I’m sharing this because it’s easy, it works, and it tastes good. Lemon desserts are always my preferred choice, they’re a refreshing end to a meal even when (*cough*) they are quite rich.

You can make this up to a day ahead, cover it, and put the tin in the fridge until just before you need it. It’s such a handy recipe to have up your sleeve.



No-bake Lemon Cheesecake (serves 6-8)