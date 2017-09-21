Noel Edmonds has opened up about his suicide attempt 12 years ago, describing it as “the darkest space”.
The 68-year-old also revealed that he recorded heartbreaking dictaphone messages for his four daughters and wrote a letter to his wife, after his business empire lay in ruins.
He told ITV News: “The only way I can describe it, is it’s the darkest space that the human mind ever occupies. You see nothing.
“I mean I had four daughters, I had a wife, I had mates, I saw nothing in that dark space.
“I wrote a letter to my now ex-wife explaining as best I could why I’d reached the end and I recorded little dictaphone messages to my daughters basically saying goodbye.”
The former ‘Deal Or No Deal’ star says he reached rock bottom after claiming he was the victim of a rogue group of bankers.
He is currently seeking £300 million in compensation after being conned by HBOS fraudsters, some of whom are now in prison, which led to the end of his Unique Group venture, an independent production company of audio programming in the UK.
“They stole my companies, they stole my home, they stole my family, they stole my livelihood, they nearly stole my life,” the presenter said.
“I want return of my stolen goods plus damages.”
Noel first revealed he had attempted to take his own life in an interview earlier this year, and praised the emergency services for saving him.
He told the Press Association: “Until these criminals took me to the brink of emotional annihilation, I’d always felt those who opt out by taking their own lives were selfish and cowardly.
“But having been cast into that bottomless dark space devoid of logic and reason, I have a much deeper understanding of life without hope.
“I seek no sympathy and feel no shame in admitting that on the evening of 18 January, 2005, I attempted to end the overwhelming mental pain which had consumed my whole being.
“The fact I did not become another suicide statistic is solely due to the swift response of a Devon ambulance crew and compassionate support of the Priory in Bristol.”
Useful websites and helplines:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)
- Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk