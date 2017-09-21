The 68-year-old also revealed that he recorded heartbreaking dictaphone messages for his four daughters and wrote a letter to his wife, after his business empire lay in ruins.

Noel Edmonds has opened up about his suicide attempt 12 years ago , describing it as “the darkest space”.

He told ITV News: “The only way I can describe it, is it’s the darkest space that the human mind ever occupies. You see nothing.

“I mean I had four daughters, I had a wife, I had mates, I saw nothing in that dark space.

“I wrote a letter to my now ex-wife explaining as best I could why I’d reached the end and I recorded little dictaphone messages to my daughters basically saying goodbye.”

The former ‘Deal Or No Deal’ star says he reached rock bottom after claiming he was the victim of a rogue group of bankers.

He is currently seeking £300 million in compensation after being conned by HBOS fraudsters, some of whom are now in prison, which led to the end of his Unique Group venture, an independent production company of audio programming in the UK.