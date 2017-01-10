Residents of northern Norway will be greeted with silence if they switch on their FM radios tomorrow morning (11 January).

The Scandinavian nation is set to become the first country in the world to switch off its FM network, and the city of Bodo is the first to lose its connection.

Over the next 11 months, Norway’s five other radio regions will also their signal as the country moves to a digital-only radio network.

The switchover has proved controversial among the public, with one poll suggesting that two in three Norwegians oppose it, according to Reuters.

ivansmuk via Getty Images

The government has been accused of rushing the process by critics, who argue that 15 million radios are set to be made redundant by the move, and that late-adopters of DAB could miss emergency warnings broadcast by radio.

But advocates of the decision, which was approved by Norway’s parliament, point out that there are DAB radios in seven out of ten homes already, and that DAB offers a better service for less money.

kiszon pascal via Getty Images

Digital experts consider DAB a better way to connect the mountainous country, as it carries a clearer signal, better sound and five times more stations.

Execs at Digital Radio Norway argue it would be much more expensive to make FM signals as good as DAB.

“The FM network is old and parts of the network would need huge investments to ensure continued operation. So it is better to invest in new technology that gives far more opportunities,” said Ole Jørgen Torvmark, CEO of Digitalradio Norway.

Other countries around the world are expected to be watching the roll out closely. Switzerland, Denmark and the UK are all considering an FM switch off.

But such a move won’t occur until 50% of radio listening happens through DAB. That’s unlikely to happen until 2018 and it’s expected a switchover will take at least two years to process, the BBC reported.

Best smartphones in 2016

Apple iPhone 7 Eduardo Munoz / Reuters This is Apple’s best iPhone ever , and if we’re honest it’s one of their most innovative devices yet. It has an incredible camera, is water-resistant and boasts a stunning bright new display. Of course it can’t escape the rumours surrounding next year’s device but if you’re looking to buy a smartphone right now, and Apple are on your radar, this is the phone for you.

Google Pixel The Huffington Post UK This is Google’s iPhone. It’s that simple. As such there are achievements and compromises. If you’re after an incredibly well-built, powerful Android flagship, Google have given you a truly five-star smartphone. If you’re a photographer, the Pixel’s camera and cloud storage option make this a no brainer. It's not cheap though, with the XL costing over £800.

OnePlus 3T The Huffington Post UK The OnePlus 3T is simply a continuation of the ethos that makes OnePlus phones so good. It’s exceptionally well-built, powerful and offers you everything you could want in an affordable and meaningful package. No smartphone will give you more value for money.

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge Bloomberg via Getty Images With a new curved back and larger 5.5-inch display the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge is more about evolution than revolution. The S7 edge now sports a water-resistant body, embedded camera and a MicroSD card slot. The S7 edge is also Samsung's most powerful smartphone yet, so powerful in fact that Samsung have actually had to equip a tiny water-cooling system inside the phone. The good news though is that means you'll never have to worry about getting a warm hand.

Apple iPhone SE The Huffington Post UK Incredibly, Apple's familiar-looking iPhone SE manages to boast the same performance as its top-of-the-range iPhone 6s making it the most powerful 4-inch smartphone available. If you're keen to return to the days of one-handed texting then Apple's bite-sized iPhone is the smartphone for you.

LG G5 ASSOCIATED PRESS The LG G5 sets itself apart from rivals like the S7, Xperia XA and the iPhone 6s by being something utterly unique. The G5 is the first commercial 'modular' phone, allowing you to swap out the bottom for new accessories. So far there's an audio one made in partnership with Bang & Olufsen and a camera-focused attachment which gives you extra camera controls.

Huawei P9 JACK TAYLOR via Getty Images The Huawei P9 is a smartphone designed for capturing life. Thanks to a partnership with photography legends Leica this dual-lens camera can take pictures that'll put your dedicated camera to shame. Of course it helps that the P9 is also a pretty great Android smartphone as well.

Google Nexus 5X The Nexus 5X strikes the ultimate balance between power and affordability. Taking over the responsibility from the frankly excellent Nexus 5, Google's new smartphone boast an ultra-light body but still crams in a fingerprint sensor, the latest version of Android marshmallow and a Full-HD display.