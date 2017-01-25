The 2017 National Television Awards saw a trend for black gowns and Jessica Rabbit homages dominate the red carpet.
But this was punctuated by Holly Willoughby’s soft pink number, Michelle Keegan’s white peplum ensemble, Alesha Dixon’s kimono-style top and Lilah Parsons take on the nearly-naked dress.
Scroll down to see some of the stand-out looks from London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday 25 January, including Sam Quek and Stacey Soloman’s twinning moment.
-
Fearne CottonAnthony Harvey via Getty Images
-
Joe Maher via Getty Images
-
Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
-
Emma WillisAnthony Harvey via Getty Images
-
Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
-
Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
-
Stacey SolomanDavid M. Benett via Getty Images
-
David M. Benett via Getty Images
-
Barcroft Media via Getty Images
-
Rochelle And Marvin HumesKarwai Tang via Getty Images
-
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
-
Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
-
Michelle KeeganMike Marsland via Getty Images
-
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
-
Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
-
Sam QuekMike Marsland via Getty Images
-
Alesha DixonDavid M. Benett via Getty Images
-
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
-
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
-
Holly WilloughbyAnthony Harvey via Getty Images
-
David M. Benett via Getty Images
-
Lilah ParsonsDave J Hogan via Getty Images
-
Joe Maher via Getty Images
-
Susanna ReidAnthony Harvey via Getty Images
-
Cherylee HoustonAnthony Harvey via Getty Images
-
Mary BerryAnthony Harvey via Getty Images
-
Vicky PattisonMike Marsland via Getty Images
