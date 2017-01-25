The 2017 National Television Awards saw a trend for black gowns and Jessica Rabbit homages dominate the red carpet.

But this was punctuated by Holly Willoughby’s soft pink number, Michelle Keegan’s white peplum ensemble, Alesha Dixon’s kimono-style top and Lilah Parsons take on the nearly-naked dress.

Scroll down to see some of the stand-out looks from London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday 25 January, including Sam Quek and Stacey Soloman’s twinning moment.