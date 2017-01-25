All Sections
    25/01/2017 21:10 GMT | Updated 26/01/2017 08:57 GMT

    NTAs 2017: Fearne Cotton And Alesha Dixon Lead The Best Dressed At The National Television Awards

    Sam Quek and Stacey Soloman had a twinning moment.

    The 2017 National Television Awards saw a trend for black gowns and Jessica Rabbit homages dominate the red carpet

    But this was punctuated by Holly Willoughby’s soft pink number, Michelle Keegan’s white peplum ensemble, Alesha Dixon’s kimono-style top and Lilah Parsons take on the nearly-naked dress.

    Scroll down to see some of the stand-out looks from London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday 25 January, including Sam Quek and Stacey Soloman’s twinning moment. 

    • Fearne Cotton
      Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    • Joe Maher via Getty Images
    • Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    • Emma Willis
      Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    • Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    • Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    • Stacey Soloman
      David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    • Rochelle And Marvin Humes
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    • Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    • Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    • Michelle Keegan
      Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    • Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    • Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    • Sam Quek
      Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    • Alesha Dixon
      David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    • Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
    • Holly Willoughby
      Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    • David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • Lilah Parsons
      Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    • Joe Maher via Getty Images
    • Susanna Reid
      Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    • Cherylee Houston
      Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    • Mary Berry
      Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    • Vicky Pattison
      Mike Marsland via Getty Images

     

     

