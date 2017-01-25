As one of the nation’s best loved comedians, Ken Dodd probably seemed like a good choice to present the Best Comedy gong at the National Television Awards.
However, the star made an unfortunate slip up while on stage at Wednesday’s (25 January) night’s ceremony.
Things didn’t exactly run smoothly when he was reading out the nominations, seemingly forgetting that ‘Orange Is The New Black’ had received a nod.
Instead of name-checking the US show, he instead announced ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ for the second time.
The gaffe didn’t go unnoticed by the sitcom’s creator Brendan O’Carroll, who made a joke about it as he went up to collect the award.
“It was great to be nominated twice in the same category,” he said in jest.
‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ was one of just many winners on the night, with Ant and Dec leading the way with a triple win.
The Geordie duo bagged the Best Presenter gong for the 16th consecutive year, while ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ won Best Challenge Show, and ‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’ was crowned Best Entertainment Show.
There was also a shock win for ‘Emmerdale’ in the Best Soap category, while Graham Norton was also handed a Special Recognition award.