All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    25/01/2017 23:08 GMT | Updated 26/01/2017 00:04 GMT

    NTAs 2017: Ken Dodd Makes A Blunder While Reading Out Best Comedy Nominations

    Amazing.

    As one of the nation’s best loved comedians, Ken Dodd probably seemed like a good choice to present the Best Comedy gong at the National Television Awards

    However, the star made an unfortunate slip up while on stage at Wednesday’s (25 January) night’s ceremony. 

    Things didn’t exactly run smoothly when he was reading out the nominations, seemingly forgetting that ‘Orange Is The New Black’ had received a nod. 

    Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
    Ken Dodd made a blunder while presenting an NTA

    Instead of name-checking the US show, he instead announced ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ for the second time. 

    The gaffe didn’t go unnoticed by the sitcom’s creator Brendan O’Carroll, who made a joke about it as he went up to collect the award. 

    “It was great to be nominated twice in the same category,” he said in jest.

    Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
    'Mrs Brown's Boys' won the NTA for Best Comedy

    ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ was one of just many winners on the night, with Ant and Dec leading the way with a triple win

    The Geordie duo bagged the Best Presenter gong for the 16th consecutive year, while ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ won Best Challenge Show, and ‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’ was crowned Best Entertainment Show.  

    There was also a shock win for ‘Emmerdale’ in the Best Soap category, while Graham Norton was also handed a Special Recognition award. 

    READ MORE:

    NTAs Red Carpet 2017
    MORE:uktv uk celebrityNational television awardsMrs Brown's BoysKen Dodd

    Conversations