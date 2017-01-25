Scarlett Moffatt made sure she stood out amidst the sea of gowns at the National Television Awards by donning a hot pink short suit.
Following a last minute outfit crisis, Moffatt gave fans a sneak peek of her neon suit on Instagram, before making her red carpet appearance with her dad by her side, at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday 25 January.
Moffatt only chose her NTAs short suit on the morning of the ceremony, due to some last minute nerves about the outfit she had in mind. She revealed on Twitter that she’d spent the morning hitting the shops.
When a fan enquired “but you said you had an outfit fitting?” Moffatt responded:
We’re glad to see Moffatt’s last minute trawl proved fruitful.
Earlier in the day Mofatt shared a photo of her and co-host Dermot O’Leary preparing for the ceremony in more relaxed attire.
She also expressed her excitement at having her own dressing room.
“Wow wow wow,” she wrote on Instagram.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I would have my own dressing room at the 02. Backstage presenting and head of social media! I can’t believe it ❤ #ntas #dream”