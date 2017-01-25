As The Governess on ‘The Chase’, we’re not used to seeing Anne Hegerty in anything other than her grey uniform, so its fair to say we were shocked when we saw her all glammed up on the red carpet of the National Television Awards.
Anne ditched her usual headteacher look for something very different as she arrived at The O2 Arena in London on Wednesday (25 January) night, ahead of the event.
The daytime star swapped her usual togs for a floaty little chiffon number, which she teamed with a little black clutch and a shawl.
And we have to say, doesn’t she look great?
Anne was joined on the red carpet by her fellow Chasers Mark Labbett (aka The Beast) and Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan.
While Jenny had joined Anne in sporting a different look for the occasion, Mark was staying very much in character, pulling his usual menacing poses for the cameras.
Host Bradley Walsh was also in attendance, walking the red carpet with his wife and son.
The ITV quiz show won the NTA for Best Daytime Show, after going up against the likes of ‘Pointless’, ‘Come Dine With Me’ and ‘The Jeremy Kyle Show’.
‘The Chase’ airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV.