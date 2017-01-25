All Sections
    25/01/2017 18:56 GMT | Updated 25/01/2017 21:09 GMT

    NTAs 2017: The Chase's Anne 'The Governess' Hegerty Looked Very Different On The Red Carpet

    From Governess to glamourpuss.

    As The Governess on ‘The Chase’, we’re not used to seeing Anne Hegerty in anything other than her grey uniform, so its fair to say we were shocked when we saw her all glammed up on the red carpet of the National Television Awards

    Anne ditched her usual headteacher look for something very different as she arrived at The O2 Arena in London on Wednesday (25 January) night, ahead of the event. 

    Matt Crossick - PA Images via Getty Images
    Anne Hegerty at the NTAs

    The daytime star swapped her usual togs for a floaty little chiffon number, which she teamed with a little black clutch and a shawl. 

    And we have to say, doesn’t she look great?

    ITV
    How we're used to seeing Anne on 'The Chase'

    Anne was joined on the red carpet by her fellow Chasers Mark Labbett (aka The Beast) and Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan. 

    While Jenny had joined Anne in sporting a different look for the occasion, Mark was staying very much in character, pulling his usual menacing poses for the cameras.

    Doug Peters/Doug Peters
    Bradley Walsh and Mark Labbett messed around on the red carpet
    Doug Peters/Doug Peters
    The Vixen had vamped up her look for the red carpet

    Host Bradley Walsh was also in attendance, walking the red carpet with his wife and son.

    The ITV quiz show won the NTA for Best Daytime Show, after going up against the likes of ‘Pointless’, ‘Come Dine With Me’ and ‘The Jeremy Kyle Show’.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    The Beast refused to break character
    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    Bradley with his wife and son

    ‘The Chase’ airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV.  

