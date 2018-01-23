Maya Jama ensured her dress made an impact on the 2018 National Television Awards’ red carpet by calling on the services of a bridal designer.

The presenter’s delicately embellished gown was created by Gbemi Okunlola, whose AloNuko fashion label specialises in wedding dresses that will keep all eyes on the bride.

But Jama had some stiff competition for attention, as Catherine Tyldesley and Lilah Parsons brought an astrological theme to the proceedings and Vicky Pattison, Georgia Toffolo and Holly Willoughby looked elegant in floaty chiffon.

Scroll down to see some of the stand-out looks from London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday 23 January.