Terms | Privacy Policy

    • STYLE
    23/01/2018 20:15 GMT

    NTAs 2018: Maya Jama And Catherine Tyldesley Led The Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

    Maya Jama's gown was made by a wedding dress designer.

    Maya Jama ensured her dress made an impact on the  2018 National Television Awards’ red carpet by calling on the services of a bridal designer.

    The presenter’s delicately embellished gown was created by Gbemi Okunlola, whose AloNuko fashion label specialises in wedding dresses that will keep all eyes on the bride.

    But Jama had some stiff competition for attention, as Catherine Tyldesley and Lilah Parsons brought an astrological theme to the proceedings and Vicky PattisonGeorgia Toffolo and Holly Willoughby looked elegant in floaty chiffon. 

    Scroll down to see some of the stand-out looks from London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday 23 January.

    • Maya Jama
      Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    • David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • Catherine Tyldesley
      Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
    • Lilah Parsons
      Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    • Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo
      Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    • David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • Holly Willoughby
      Matt Crossick - PA Images via Getty Images
    • David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • Vicky Pattison
      David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • John Phillips via Getty Images
    • Shirley Ballas
      John Phillips via Getty Images
    • Vanessa White
      David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • Christine Lampard
      Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
    • Matt Crossick - PA Images via Getty Images

    Conversations