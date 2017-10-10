Sir Bruce Forsyth is set to be honoured at next year’s National Television Awards, with a major prize handed out in his memory. Ceremony bosses have announced they are renaming the award for the Best Entertainment Show as The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award in recognition of his unique 75-year career.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Bruce Forsyth with his Special Recognition Award in 2011

Sir Bruce, who died in August at the age of 89, had a close history with the NTAs, having been bestowed the illustrious Special Recognition Award in 2011. The following year, Bruce created another classic TV moment when he opened the NTAs performing ‘Let There Be Love’ with Ant and Dec.

Now the Geordie duo’s ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ will compete with the nation’s favourite entertainment shows for the newly named award, after the longlist of nominees was announced. They will face competition from the likes of ‘The Graham Norton Show’, ‘All Round To Mrs Browns’ and ‘Tonight At The London Palladium’. Bruce’s widow Wilnelia said Bruce would have been “both humbled and delighted” to have the award named in his honour. “Entertainment was his life,” she said. “The National Television Awards always had a special place in his heart because they’re the people’s awards, voted by viewers. “The children and I are thrilled his flame will still burn brightly with this new award celebrating the stars of today and tomorrow.” Other changes to the annual ceremony include a new Crime Drama category, which recognises a big year for the genre, with nominees including ‘Broadchurch’, ‘Strike’ and ‘Line Of Duty’. The 2018 NTAs take place on 23 January, and as ever, will be hosted by Dermot O’Leary. Check out the full longlist and cast your vote at nationaltvawards.com The shortlist will be announced in January, ahead of the ceremony.