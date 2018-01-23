Sir David Attenborough delivered a rousing speech about the devastating effect of humans on our oceans as he accepted a National Television Award for ‘Blue Planet II’. The naturalist was on had to collect the gong, after the hit BBC documentary series was honoured with the Impact Award during Tuesday’s (23 January) ceremony. Sir David told of how he hoped the show had “helped stir the consciousness of people around the world” as he addressed the audience, who were upstanding for him.

ITV Sir David Attenborough as 'Blue Planet' picks up the Impact NTA

“It was my privilege to provide the words for that series, but you know and I know is what counted in that series was the pictures,” he said. “It is the pictures that were created by the camera men and camera women who dived into the ocean to get them, who spent three and a half years in doing so. “These are the people who should be holding this but I know they will join me in saying what we were all trying to do was raise an issue that is of great importance - not only to this country - but worldwide. It is what we are doing to our planet.” He continued: “If our television programmes have helped stir the consciousness of people around the world and that we are going to do something to protect our beautiful world, then all of us will be very pleased.”

BBC 'Blue Planet II' was the most watched show of 2017

The series was named the most watched show of 2017, with one episode attracting an official rating of 17 million. On the show, Sir David warned our oceans were “could be at crisis point” due to climate change, plastic pollution and overfishing. During the awards, producer James Honeyborne also revealed the story of how a cameraman saved a baby sperm whale.